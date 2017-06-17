Trump to visit Camp David for the first time this weekend

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will spend this weekend at Camp David, marking the first time the first family has visited the presidential country retreat.

The visit will coincide with Father's Day on Sunday.

Camp David is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park near Thurmont, Maryland, about 68 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"THIS WEEKEND: The 1st family heads to Camp David. Hoping everyone has a wonderful weekend," Melania Trump's director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Friday night.

In advance of the president's visit, the National Park Service said on its website, "Due to increased security measures, portions of Catoctin Mountain Park will be closed effective 9:00 PM, Friday, June 16. Closures are scheduled to continue through Sunday, June 18, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM."

And the the Federal Aviation Administration issued this week a "VIP movement" notice to pilots for the Hagersttown/Thurmont area on Saturday and Sunday.

Instead of spending time at Camp David, Trump has largely opted to spend his weekends at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.