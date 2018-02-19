Trump voices support for Mitt Romney in campaign for Senate

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer surprising support for a regular opponent on Monday night. The president endorsed Republican Mitt Romney for senator from Utah, a position he hopes to inherit from the retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

The president tweeted, "He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch and has my full support and endorsement!"

Romney made the announcement he would be running last week, but never mentioned Trump in his campaign video.

Romney was extremely critical of Trump during the 2016 election, including a speech from March 2016 in which he meticulously outlined all of the problems Trump presented if elected.

Trump endorsed Romney for president in 2012, but later Romney emerged as a foil to Trump during the 2016 election, denouncing Trump as a "phony" and a "fraud." Trump in turn said Romney "choked like a dog" when he lost in 2012 to President Barack Obama.

ABC News' Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.

