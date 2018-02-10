In a week when two White House staff members resigned amid domestic abuse allegations, President Donald Trump lamented in a tweet Saturday that lives are being “destroyed by a mere allegation.”

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump did not refer directly to the allegations against Rob Porter, who resigned Thursday as staff secretary, or speechwriter David Sorensen, who resigned Friday following similar allegations by his ex-wife.

The president also didn’t specify whether he was referring to domestic abuse claims or more broadly to other allegations, such as the sexual harassment and sexual misconduct accusations that have surfaced against many powerful men in Hollywood, media and politics amid the #MeToo movement.

Trump himself has been accused by at least 16 women of misconduct ranging from sexual assault to harassment to inappropriate behavior, claims that he has adamantly denied.

“People’s lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” the president said in his tweet Saturday. “There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?