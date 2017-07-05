Trump's 2nd foreign trip includes G20, meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump embarks for Europe today to visit a key NATO ally and attend the G20 summit on the second foreign trip of his presidency.

Trump will first head to Warsaw, Poland, where he's expected to deliver a speech.

Poland's minister of foreign affairs, Witold Waszczykowski, told reporters that his country would like President Trump's assurance that the rotational presence of U.S. and NATO troops in Poland will continue, according to The Associated Press.

Trump then arrives in Germany for the two-day G-20 summit. There, he will have a marathon of meetings with various world leaders focused on trade, energy and military cooperation.

Trump ends his week with a highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.