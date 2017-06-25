Trumps attend Steve Mnuchin's wedding, officiated by Mike Pence

Jun 25, 2017, 4:16 AM ET
(L-R) First lady Melania Trump, Pres. Donald Trump, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Louise Linton, VP Mike Pence, and Second lady Karen Pence at the wedding of Mnuchin and Linton on June 24, 2017 at Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Louise Linton, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence pose at the wedding of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton on June 24, 2017 at Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several Cabinet members attended the Saturday night wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton.

Vice President Mike Pence officiated the ceremony, which took place at Washington's Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a historic venue located near the National Mall. Second lady Karen Pence was also in attendance.

Vice President Mike Pence (C) officiates the wedding of Louise Linton (L) and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) on June 24, 2017 at Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS
Vice President Mike Pence (C) officiates the wedding of Louise Linton (L) and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) on June 24, 2017 at Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

Melania Trump wore a Gilles Mendel silk chiffon gown with Manolo Blahnik pumps, according to the first lady's office.

PHOTO: United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2017. The Trumps left to attend the wedding of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton.Ron Sachs-pool/Getty Images
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2017. The Trumps left to attend the wedding of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton.

PHOTO: United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2017. The Trumps left to attend the wedding of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton. Ron Sachs-pool/Getty Images
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC on June 24, 2017. The Trumps left to attend the wedding of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton.

About 300 guests reportedly attended the wedding.

Aside from the Trumps and Pences, guests included White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller arrive at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)The Associated Press
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller arrive at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they arrive at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in The Associated Press
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they arrive at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in

Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin arrives at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)The Associated Press
Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin arrives at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

It's the second marriage for Linton, 36, and the third marriage for Mnuchin, 54.

Linton has appeared in the TV shows "CSI: NY" and "Cold Case," as well as the film "Cabin Fever."