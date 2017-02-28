Trump's budget plan sends a 'very powerful message': budget director

President Trump's budget plan sends a "very powerful message" that he wants to move spending "from overseas to back in this country," Mick Mulvaney, the administration's Office of Management and Budget Director, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" today.

"The president is doing what he'd say he'd do when he ran," Mulvaney said to ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. "What you see in this budget is exactly what the president ran on."

Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman and favorite of Tea Party Republicans, was sworn in earlier this month after being confirmed by a narrow 51-49 vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Stephanopoulos asked Mulvaney on "GMA" if the president would also try to reduce the federal deficit and how he could do that if he greatly boosts military spending without touching Social Security or Medicare.

Mulvaney said that subject will require "bigger discussions for another day."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.