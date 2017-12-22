Trump's deputy chief of staff leaving early next year

One of President Donald Trump's top aides, Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn, will step down early next year, White House officials confirmed Thursday to ABC News.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Rick loyally served the president for two and a half years and brought tremendous energy to the White House staff," White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in a statement. "He's a super guy and it breaks my heart to see him leave, but I look forward to his continued personal friendship and support for the president’s agenda."

Dearborn oversaw the White House’s legislative affairs, public outreach and political operation.

He also served as executive director of the president’s transition team following his election win.

News of his upcoming departure comes as Trump’s one-year anniversary in office approaches.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about Dearborn's upcoming departure.