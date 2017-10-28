Trump's grandchildren show off their military, law enforcement Halloween costumes

Considering he's commander in chief, some of Donald Trump's grandchildren are planning to wear very appropriate Halloween costumes this year.

Case in point: Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa posted to their social media accounts photos of their sons Spencer, 5, and Tristan, 6, saluting, wearing camouflage army fatigue costumes topped with a helmet.

The couple's daughter Chloe, 3, was photographed, also saluting, wearing a police officer costume.

Kids have their costumes ready. So cute and it’s nice to see they respect law enforcement and the military already. See how easy that is?!?! #halloween #costume #kids A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

"Kids have their costumes ready," the Donald Jr. wrote on Instagram Friday. "So cute and it’s nice to see they respect law enforcement and the military already. See how easy that is?!?! #halloween #costume #kids."

And Vanessa captioned her Twitter post, "My kiddies are getting into the 2017 Halloween spirit!"

Last month, Chloe got a head start on her Halloween costume planning, with her dad posting a photo on Instagram of her in a mask of her grandfather.

"If this isn't the funniest thing I've ever seen, I don't know what is," Donald Jr. wrote. "Chloe apparently has decided on her Halloween costume... and she loves her Grandpa.

President Trump on Friday welcomed the children of White House reporters into the Oval Office for some early Halloween treats.

More than a dozen costumed kids, including little witches and Princess Leias, a pint-sized Darth Vader, and a purple-haired unicorn gathered around the Resolute Desk, where the president handed out little boxes of White House Hershey's Kisses.

The Associated Press

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful kids. How the media did this, I don't know," he said as he welcomed the kids to join him around his desk.

Trump also joked with the kids about their parents' professions. "You going to grow up to be like your parents?" he asked. "Don't answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question," he joked.