Donald Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, admitted Monday night that he and his wife employed an undocumented worker for years, according to a statement.

“My wife and I employed a housekeeper for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.,” Puzder, a fast food executive, said in the statement.

“When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status. We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the State of California and submitted all required paperwork regarding her employment."

Puzder’s hearing has been stalled but he still plans to pursue confirmation for the position.

Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr.