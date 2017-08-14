President Donald Trump spoke out forcefully Monday on the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, denouncing “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Trump’s statement came two days after his initial response Saturday was widely criticized, particularly over his referring to "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" and his not specifically calling out the white supremacist and white nationalist groups who organized a rally in Charlottesville that day.

Several others in the Trump administration have strongly condemned the violence in Charlottesville since Saturday.

Here is a rundown of what the president has said since the violence broke out Saturday morning between white nationalists gathering for a “Unite the Right” rally and counterprotesters.