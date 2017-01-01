Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

  • People receive first-aid after a car ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

  • People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP

  • Anti-fascist counterprotesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insults as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the Unite the Right rally was declared an unlawful gathering, Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • A counterdemonstrator throwing flames from a spray can against white nationalist demonstrators at the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police ordered people to disperse after violent clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters.
    Steve Helber/AP

  • A man is down during a clash between members of white nationalist demonstrators and a group of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • White nationalists and members of the so-called "alt-right" at a Unite the Right rally are engaged in violent clash with counterprotesters on Aug. 12, 2017, near Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., where the City Council earlier this year voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. After the clashes, police declared the gathering unlawful and ordered crowds to disperse.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • A Twitter post by the Virginia State Police announces the state's legal definition of "unlawful assembly" in reference to protests in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. The picturesque Virginia city was the site Saturday of a white nationalist demonstration and counterprotest.
    Virginia State Police/AFP/Getty Images

  • White nationalists clash with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • White nationalists clash with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • White nationalists clash with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • White nationalists clash with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • White nationalists clash with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee prior to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

