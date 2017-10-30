Twitter users call out wrong George Papadopoulos in wake of Russia probe guilty plea

Oct 30, 2017, 1:14 PM ET
PHOTO: George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, seen here in April 2017 in New York City, pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents.PlayABC News
WATCH The times Trump has called the Russia probes a hoax

Some Twitter users are apparently having a hard time distinguishing a former Trump campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty in the Russia probe from another man with the same name.

Interested in Russia Investigation?

Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Russia Investigation
Add Interest

George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making false statements to FBI agents about his correspondence with Russian nationals and attempts to arrange a meeting between the campaign and Russian officials. His plea was unsealed Monday.

After news of the guilty plea broke, some Twitter users lashed out at the wrong George Papadopoulos, a man who is an independent financial planner and wealth management consultant.

Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate indicted in special counsel probe

Financial planner George Papadopoulos, who goes by @feeonlyplanner on Twitter, tried to end the confusion, tweeting "I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser!"

Another Twitter user came to his defense, noting how common the name George Papadopoulos is in Greece.

Another defender said financial planner George Papadopoulos deserves "a beer" for his online headache.

Papadopoulos -- the wealth planner, not the former Trump adviser -- is keeping a sense of humor as he calls out his haters.

Comments