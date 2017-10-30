Twitter users call out wrong George Papadopoulos in wake of Russia probe guilty plea

Some Twitter users are apparently having a hard time distinguishing a former Trump campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty in the Russia probe from another man with the same name.

George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making false statements to FBI agents about his correspondence with Russian nationals and attempts to arrange a meeting between the campaign and Russian officials. His plea was unsealed Monday.

After news of the guilty plea broke, some Twitter users lashed out at the wrong George Papadopoulos, a man who is an independent financial planner and wealth management consultant.

Financial planner George Papadopoulos, who goes by @feeonlyplanner on Twitter, tried to end the confusion, tweeting "I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser!"

For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

Another Twitter user came to his defense, noting how common the name George Papadopoulos is in Greece.

George Papadopoulos is to Greeks what John Smith is to the English. leave this George alone! — Peter Papas (@CanadianFlags) October 30, 2017

Another defender said financial planner George Papadopoulos deserves "a beer" for his online headache.

Someone buy this guy a beer today. https://t.co/Y78iRjLi2y — Michael Corey (@mikejcorey) October 30, 2017

Papadopoulos -- the wealth planner, not the former Trump adviser -- is keeping a sense of humor as he calls out his haters.

can't wait to watch u try to wriggle out of this one, trump advisor george papadopoulos — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) October 30, 2017