Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has charged an attorney with providing false statements to investigators — the latest indictment in the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan has been charged with making false statements about past communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.

While Gates was never a client of Van Der Zwann’s according to a source with knowledge of the relationship, the two were connected because of Gates’ past work representing the Ukraine government on behalf of his former boss Paul Manafort.

The special counsel’s office said in their court filing that Van Der Zwaan, who worked for a law firm that did work in Ukraine in 2012, made false statements about communications in 2016 with Gates and an unnamed person.

The communication took place when Gates was still a member of the Trump campaign team.

Manafort left the campaign in mid-August, Gates stayed on through the election.

Gates is currently facing criminal charges from the special counsel over his lobbying work in Ukraine.

Van Der Zwaan is expected to appear in federal court in federal court Tuesday afternoon to offer a guilty plea to the charge.

