The Obamas have conquered the world of politics, so is the sports world next?

Well, they're on track to do so.

Jim Harbaugh, head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines, says he's planning to ask former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as honorary captains at a game this fall.

"We're making those asks. Official asks," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday, ESPN reported. "In the process of making an official ask. There's been, 'Hey, we'd like you to do it,' and now we're doing official asks."

The Obamas would be in good company: basketball legend Michael Jordan, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and baseball great Hank Aaron were honorary captains last year.

Harbaugh already has a relationship with the Obamas. He served on Michelle Obama's education committee, working with her at rallies in Detroit and Washington, D.C. Harbaugh and his wife Sarah were also invited to one of the Obamas' final parties in January before they left the White House.

And last week, while Harbaugh was in Washington to speak on behalf of the Legal Services Corporation about legal aid for the underprivileged, he and his son Jay met with the former president.

"It was incredible," Harbaugh said. "We had 39 wonderful minutes with President Obama, saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things. [His] book and several things. He shared a lot of insights."

Jay, who is the Wolverines' running backs coach, posted a picture of himself (second from the left) with the president and others on Instagram, writing, "28th Birthday! ... DC was an incredibly special way to end my best year yet. I'm grateful for all the amazing people in my life!"