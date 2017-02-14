US will not insist on two-state solution in Middle East: White House official

In what would be a major pivot away from a foreign policy position held by the previous administration, a White House official said Thursday night that the United States will not insist upon a two-state solution to settle the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"Maybe, maybe not," said the official in a briefing at the White House. "It's something the two sides have to agree to. It's not for us to impose that vision. But I think we'll find out more about that tomorrow."

President Donald Trump is schedule to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday at the White House.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not our goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said. "Peace is the goal, whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want or something else, if that's what the parties want, we're going to help them."

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.