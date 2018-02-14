Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin improperly accepted a gift of Wimbledon tickets during a work trip to Europe last summer in which he spent the majority of the time sightseeing, according to a report released by the VA's Office of Inspector General.

The 11-day trip to Copenhagen and London cost taxpayers at least $122,334, the report said. It also alleged that Shulkin's chief of staff altered a document and misrepresented information to ethics officials that ultimately caused his wife's airfare to be covered by the government.

Shulkin, his wife Dr. Merle Bari, senior VA leaders, and a six-member security detail flew a commercial airline to Copenhagen in July 2017 to attend a day-and-a-half of meetings with Danish government and health care officials to discuss veterans issues, but also included a day of tourist stops.

The delegation then flew commercially to London to attend a veterans conference, but over half of the secretary's six days there were spent sightseeing and attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The IG report said that, in the process, a VA employee's time was "misused as a personal travel concierge to plan tourist activities exceeding that necessary for security arrangements."

The VA secretary's lawyers told ABC News that he "has not done anything improper."

