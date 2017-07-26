Senate continues voting on Obamacare repeal options

More
Senators will vote on several possibilities for repealing and replacing the ACA.
1:36 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate continues voting on Obamacare repeal options

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48861758,"title":"Senate continues voting on Obamacare repeal options","duration":"1:36","description":"Senators will vote on several possibilities for repealing and replacing the ACA.","url":"/Politics/video/senate-continues-voting-obamacare-repeal-options-48861758","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.