Vice President Mike Pence today said "no one is going to fall through the cracks" in President Trump's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid fears that those who have health coverage now will lose it.

"What the president wants the Congress to do is to create a framework for people to be able to afford coverage," Pence said on ABC News' "Good Morning America." "I think the president has made it clear, no one is going to fall through the cracks in this."

Trump reiterated his legislative agenda, which includes repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, during his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. The president's call to repeal and replace Obamacare was met with boos and thumbs down from Democrats.

"Obamacare is collapsing and we must act decisively to protect all Americans," Trump said in his address Tuesday night. "So I am calling on all Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to work with us to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster."

The speech has received mixed reactions from lawmakers. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the president's address a "home run" in a statement, while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed the opposite sentiment, tweeting that Trump's speech "was utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in an interview with "GMA" this morning that Trump was "totally detached" from his speech to Congress and "didn't make any of the tough decisions."

But Pence said the address shows the president is making good on his campaign promises.

"The candidate Donald Trump is the President Donald Trump," the former Indiana governor said on "GMA.”

"I think what you saw last night was the president acting on the priorities that he ran on."