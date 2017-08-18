Washington reacts to Steve Bannon's White House departure

Aug 18, 2017, 2:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon is seen here, June 1, 2017, in Washington. PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Lawmakers are reacting to the news that Steve Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist, has resigned from his post.

Bannon, a controversial figure in the Trump administration because of his tenure leading the conservative news outlet Breitbart, was facing calls to resign after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Despite accusations of being a white nationalist, Bannon has denied that his ideologies are rooted in race.

Aside for Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., who called for Bannon's firing in April, Republicans were largely silent on social media.

Here's a look at the reactions to Bannon's resignation:

Democratic National Committee

"There is one less white supremacist in the White House, but that doesn't change the man sitting behind the Resolute desk. Donald Trump has spent decades fueling hate in communities, including his recent attempts to divide our country and give a voice to white supremacists. We need leaders who represent all of us and the diversity of our country. We must continue to rise and organize in order to bring about change. That is why Democrats will continue to show leadership and unify our country during this deeply troubling time.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.

"Steve Bannon should have never been given the honor of working in the White House and serving the Office of the President of the United States. His past work and strong ties to the white nationalist movement are a direct assault on our American values."

"But, let’s be clear, his departure does not absolve President Trump of his actions. The Oval Office has become the epicenter of support for neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and domestic terrorists. President Trump must apologize for standing up for hate and must immediately reverse course on his anti-immigrant and anti-American policies.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Mich.

"Steve Bannon’s exit from the White House is long overdue. However, given President Trump’s agenda and especially after his comments this past week about the violence in Charlottesville, he has much more work to do to convince the American people that he eschews racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism, and is working to unite – not divide – our country.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

"I'm happy that Steve Bannon will no longer work in the White House. But his departure cannot wash away the harm he and the President have done. It can't reverse the Muslim Ban. It can't reverse the President's inappropriate attacks on a Federal judge of Mexican heritage. And it can't reverse the White House's reluctance to denounce white supremacists."

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Rep. Mike Quigley, R-Ill.

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.