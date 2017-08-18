Washington reacts to Steve Bannon's White House departure

Lawmakers are reacting to the news that Steve Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist, has resigned from his post.

Bannon, a controversial figure in the Trump administration because of his tenure leading the conservative news outlet Breitbart, was facing calls to resign after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. Despite accusations of being a white nationalist, Bannon has denied that his ideologies are rooted in race.

Aside for Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., who called for Bannon's firing in April, Republicans were largely silent on social media.

In April, I called for #Bannon to be gone. Glad he's out but admin must work to build bridges, not destroy them https://t.co/oCJqUscbck — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 18, 2017

Here's a look at the reactions to Bannon's resignation:

Democratic National Committee

"There is one less white supremacist in the White House, but that doesn't change the man sitting behind the Resolute desk. Donald Trump has spent decades fueling hate in communities, including his recent attempts to divide our country and give a voice to white supremacists. We need leaders who represent all of us and the diversity of our country. We must continue to rise and organize in order to bring about change. That is why Democrats will continue to show leadership and unify our country during this deeply troubling time.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Steve Bannon's exit does not erase @realDonaldTrump’s long record of lifting up racist viewpoints & advancing repulsive policies. #BannonOut — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn.

Rejecting Steve Bannon is just one step, @POTUS must unequivocally condemn and reject the so-called "alt-right" and their hateful ideology. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 18, 2017

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

While he never should have been in the WH, I’m glad Bannon is out. But he's just one staffer & we need real action to undo the damage done https://t.co/s6qHu9lu3v — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) August 18, 2017

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

It's the President that matters. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 18, 2017

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

Looks like general John Kelly is taking control of the White House. That is a good thing. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 18, 2017

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Remember, Trump was hawking birtherism - the molding agent between racists and legitimate political opposition to Obama - way before Bannon. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 18, 2017

Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

No one w/ ties to white supremacist movements should ever serve in our @WhiteHouse. Bannon's exit was long overdue. Much more must be done. — Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) August 18, 2017

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.

"Steve Bannon should have never been given the honor of working in the White House and serving the Office of the President of the United States. His past work and strong ties to the white nationalist movement are a direct assault on our American values."

"But, let’s be clear, his departure does not absolve President Trump of his actions. The Oval Office has become the epicenter of support for neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and domestic terrorists. President Trump must apologize for standing up for hate and must immediately reverse course on his anti-immigrant and anti-American policies.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Bannon may be gone, but things won't change if Grand Wizard remains in Oval Office #Birther-in-Chief — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 18, 2017

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

Bannon finally gone. Now he can march w/ the whole crowd: neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Klan while knowing it will still find favor in Oval — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) August 18, 2017

Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Mich.

"Steve Bannon’s exit from the White House is long overdue. However, given President Trump’s agenda and especially after his comments this past week about the violence in Charlottesville, he has much more work to do to convince the American people that he eschews racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism, and is working to unite – not divide – our country.”

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Let me be clear no one is celebrating a racist being removed From the White House - he should have never been there. https://t.co/y9kcZxJT7g — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) August 18, 2017

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

Trump has so far fired:

?Chief of staff

?Chief strategist

?Nat Security Adviser

?2x Comms Directors

?Press Sec

?FBI director#chaos — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) August 18, 2017

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

"I'm happy that Steve Bannon will no longer work in the White House. But his departure cannot wash away the harm he and the President have done. It can't reverse the Muslim Ban. It can't reverse the President's inappropriate attacks on a Federal judge of Mexican heritage. And it can't reverse the White House's reluctance to denounce white supremacists."

Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J.

Bannon should never had been that close to the Oval. Now let's deal with other enabling staff & Enabler-in-Chief. #FireMiller #FireGorka https://t.co/y4CqUR3ksq — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) August 18, 2017

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Bannon was A problem, Trump is THE problem! #RepealAndReplaceTrump — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 18, 2017

Rep. Mike Quigley, R-Ill.

Removal of Steve #Bannon is just 1 step in the right direction. We must expel forces of hate & influence of bigotry from our government. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) August 18, 2017

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J.

Good riddance! Bannon is aligned w/white supremacists & never should have been working in the White House at all. https://t.co/1ePVVlrZq6 — Donald Norcross (@DonaldNorcross) August 18, 2017

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.