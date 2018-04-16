Watch James Comey's first interview since President Trump fired him

James Comey is breaking his long silence and describing his interactions with President Donald Trump before he was abruptly fired last year.

Interested in James Comey? Add James Comey as an interest to stay up to date on the latest James Comey news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The former FBI director is sharing his story with ABC News ahead of the April 17 release of his book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

Telling Trump about the "dossier"

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, James Comey describes having to talk to the then-president-elect about allegations Trump was involved with prostitutes in Moscow.

Play

The Hillary Clinton email investigation

Comey says he became uncomfortable when his boss, then Attorney General Loretta Lynch, asked him to describe the Clinton email investigation as a "matter."

Play

Trump asks for "honest loyalty"

Comey tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that the president said to him, "I expect loyalty, I need loyalty" during a private, one-on-one dinner at the White House.

Play

Discussing Michael Flynn

Comey tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that President Trump said to him, "[Flynn] is a good guy, I hope you can let it go."

Play

Are there Trump tapes?

Comey tells ABC News he decided to leak some of his unclassified memos about his meetings with the president after Trump tweeted about possible "tapes."

Play

Comey on a Trump impeachment

In his book, "A Higher Loyalty," Comey writes President Trump is "untethered to the truth" and tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Trump is "morally unfit to be president."

Play