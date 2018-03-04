This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST: President Trump signaling his intention to impose new tariffs. Formal announcement expected this week. We're joined now by one of the men behind the plan, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning.

WILBUR ROSS, COMMERCE SECRETARY: Good to be on with you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are we still going to see the formal announcement of these tariffs this week?

ROSS: I believe so. I don't know exactly what day, because the lawyers are working late, but some time this week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've got a lot of allies lobbying for modifications before the formal announcement. Will the president consider exempting any countries, allies like Canada and Mexico, Germany, or is this going to be a blanket imposition of tariffs?

ROSS: Well, I know he's had conversations with the number of the world leaders. The decision, obviously, is his. But as of the moment, as far as I know, he's talking about a fairly broad brush.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, no exemptions?

ROSS: As I say, I have not heard him describe particular exemptions just yet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is the national security threat posed by steel imports from our allies like Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan?

ROSS: Well, under 232, which is the legislative provision under which we're imposing these tariffs, national security is very broadly defined. It isn't just military defense, that part is a small percentage of steel, but it also includes the impact on the economy overall, it specifically includes the impact on jobs, includes the impact on infrastructure, all kinds of things that you would not necessarily think are national security, but the truth is economic security is national security.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, Europeans have vowed to retaliate against Harley Davidson, bourbon and blue jeans. And President Trump responded to that threat yesterday with this tweet, I want to put it up on the board, that says, "if the EU wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a tax on their cars, which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars and more to sell there. Big trade imbalance."

It certainly sounds like we're already in a trade war.

ROSS: Well, think about it, we have unilaterally given away all kinds of concessions ever since the end of World War II. And in the beginning that was probably good policy to rebuild Europe and rebuild Asia after the ravages of the war. The mistake that our trade negotiators made way back then and continued to make was not time limiting it, concessions that were perfectly reasonable to make to Germany in 1945 or China in 1945 don't make sense anymore. Those are now very mature, big, strong economies.

So, there's a lot of history that needs to be undone.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, that means -- that sounds like we are in for some more escalation. The president said also in a tweet earlier this week the trade wars are good and easy to win. Do you believe that? Are trade wars good and easy to win?

ROSS: Well, I think what the president had in mind was that unlike the Smoot-Hawley days in the 1930s, back then U.S. had a big trade surplus and the world was in a depression. Now, we have a big trade deficit. Well, if we have big trade deficit with our other partners, they have a lot more to lose than we do, because those hundreds of billions of dollars in their pockets now, not ours.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It sounds like...

ROSS: So, that's what I believe he meant.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It sounds like a lot of the president's political allies believe this is going to hurt their voters in their states. You've got the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan warning against unintended consequences. You're already seeing Electrolux in Tennessee put on hold a $250 million investment. The Wall Street Journal says this is the biggest policy blunder of the Trump presidency, that it's going to cost jobs, cost American consumers.

ROSS: That's really not true. Let me give you some actual numbers. Those sloganeerings don't really mean much until you put them into numbers.

On an average car, 175 worth of steel increase is the maximum that would come from a 25 percent tariff increase. That's not much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that's assuming no more retaliation from the Europeans.

ROSS: No. Let me continue. Similarly, all the other products, the total amount of tariffs we're putting on is about $9 billion in a year, that's a fraction of 1 percent of the economy. So, the notion that it would destroy a lot of jobs, raise prices, disrupt things, is wrong.

As to the idea of retaliation, sure they may well be some sort of retaliation, but the amounts that they're talking about are also pretty trivial. It's some $3 billion of goods that the Europeans have threatened to put something on. Well, in our sized economy, that's a tiny, tiny fraction of 1 percent.

So while it might affect an individual producer for a little while, overall it's not going to be much more than a rounding error.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It certainly sounds like the president is going to go forward, or you're committed going forward as well. Any concern that if the president goes forward this week, his top economic adviser in the White House Gary Cohn will resign?

ROSS: Gary Cohn has been a big participant in the interagency process that came to this conclusion. The president likes to hear every side of every argument, that way he's sure he's gotten all points of view. And so we've had lively discussion, but Gary Cohn, as far as I know, is certainly not going to walk out.

STEPHANOPOLOUS: Mr. Secretary, thanks for your time this morning.

ROSS: Thank you.