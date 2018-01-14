STEPHANOPOULOS: And with that,let's bring in Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, a leader in the civil rights movement, who marched side by side with Martin Luther King in Selma and Washington more than 50 years ago.

Congressman Lewis, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let me just start off by asking you, how do you square the president's speech about Martin Luther King on Friday with those comments he made behind closed doors on Thursday?

REP. JOHN LEWIS, (D) GEORGIA: George, I don't think there's any way that you can square what the president said with the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he said about Dr. King. It's just impossible. There's not any way you can do that. It's unreal. It's unbelievable. It makes me sad. It make me cry.

As a nation and as a people, we have come so far. We have made so much progress. Here in Georgia, when I visit schools whether it's elementary schools, students, middle school students. They're black. They're white. They're Latino. They're Asian-American. They're Native American. And they look like the dream and act like the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We have come so far. We made so much progress. And I think this man, this president, is taking us back to another place.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think president Trump is a racist?

LEWIS: I think he is a racist.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you explain it? And what do we do about it?

LEWIS: We have to stand up. We have to speak up and not try to sweep it under the rug.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what does that mean? I have heard that many of you in congress this week, Democrats in congress, are going the try to bring forward a motion to censure the president?

LEWIS: Well, I tell you, as a member of the House, when that resolution comes up, I will be one of the people to speak up and speak out. I think we should do it. We must do it. We must educate our children and generations yet unborn.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you will not be in attendance when the president comes to give the state of the union at the end of this month?

LEWIS: In good conscience, I can not and will not sit there and listen at him as he gives the State of the Union Address.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president is up and tweeting this morning. Of course, this all came up in the context of negotiations on immigration reform and how to protect those Dreamers, those young people under the DACA program now in the United States. And the president is tweeting this morning saying DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it. They just want to you can and take disparately needed money away from our military.

Are you worried that the young people in the DACA program are going to pay the price for what happened here and that Democrats will be blamed for it?

LEWIS: We must take care of these young people. We must take care of these young people who know America as their country, as their only country they know. It's not fair. It's not right. And it's not just to do otherwise.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it seems like we're much farther away from a deal right now.

LEWIS: We must not give up or give in. We must continue to press on and get a deal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you going to demand that this DACA protections be included before you'll approve any extension of government funding?

LEWIS: Well, I, for one, will not vote for government funding until we get a deal on DACA.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So it does increase the chances of a government shutdown this week.

Finally, congressman, this is Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Of course, we honor his memory tomorrow. What do you believe that Martin Luther King would be preaching this Sunday if he were still alive?

LEWIS: If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were still alive, he would be speaking the idea that we're one people. We're one family. We all live in the same house, not just American house, or the world house, that we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, if not, we will perish as fools.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Lewis, thanks for your time this morning.

Thank you, congressman.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Thank you Congressman, want to bring in now Republican Senator David Purdue of Georgia, also of Georgia like Congressman Lewis and Senator, thank you for joining us this morning.

I know that you’re one of President Trump’s closest allies in the Senate. How do you respond to what we just heard from Congressman Lewis, that he believes President Trump is a racist?

SEN. DAVID PERDUE, R-GEORGIA: Well, of course I think that’s ridiculous. I grew up in the south, I fully understand what that means, but the congressman and I just disagree on a couple things.

First, I’m from Georgia, I’ve been in those schools he’s talking about, and he’s exactly right that regardless of race, religion, anything, those schools – those kids are doing great together.

The problem is, is when you get to the Washington politicians, the career politicians, who want to pander to their base, what we have going on here right now is a gross misrepresentation.

This all started with a total misrepresentation of a meeting that happened last Thursday, and people forget that just two days earlier, this president, in an open meeting – we’ve meeting in there for almost an hour, George – debated this with both sides, democrats, republicans, House members, and the Senate.

And what we forget is that 72 percent of Americans wants us to solve this problem, we want to solve the DACA problem, we want to have border security with a wall, we want to end chain migration and end this archaic diversity lottery.

That’s the scope that we all agree to on Tuesday. Then in Thursday we had a meeting, and coming out of that meeting, we heard gross misrepresentation of what happened in that meeting.

But it’s not the first time we’ve had a grossness representation by that individual.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, let’s get into – let’s get into things.

PERDUE: (Inaudible). No, let me finish, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I want to know what the gross misrepresentation was.

PERDUE: In 2013 – the gross misrepresentation was that language was used in there that was not used, and also that the tone of that meeting was not contributory and not constructive.

In 2013, Senator Durbin also made the same accusation against a republican leader in a meeting with President Obama, and said that it was – he chewed out the president, it was so disrespectful to President Obama, we couldn’t even have the meeting.

That’s what he said in 2013. Later that day, the president’s own press secretary came out and said, and I quote, it did not happen. This is about a gross misrepresentation. It’s not the first time.

These people have been trying for 35 years to solve this immigration problem without success, for one reason, and that is I don’t believe they’re serious about trying to solve that right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just said that what Senator Durbin said the president – the words the president used were not used. You said that that did not happen. But it’s not just Senator Durbin who said that, I mean Senator Lindsey Graham has put out a statement saying that he counted the president’s words in the moment, and he told his republican colleagues from South Carolina, to Tim Scott, that the reports of that meeting were basically accurate.

Those comments have been confirmed by multiple sources, but you’re saying it didn’t happen?

PERDUE: Multiple sources? There were six of us in the room. I haven’t heard any of those six sources other than Senator Durbin talk about what was said.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Look, Senator Graham told Senator Scott that the reports were basically accurate.

PERDUE: Well that’s – you’ll have to deal with him. Basically is an operative word. The trouble here is that Senator Durbin came and brought a proposal, and let’s put this in perspective.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to get into (inaudible) you’re saying – you’re saying flat out, definitively, the president did not say those words?

PERDUE: I’m saying that this is a gross misrepresentation, it’s not the first time Senator Durbin has done it, and it is not productive to solving the problem that we have at hand.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what did the president say?

PERDUE: Most people in America, George, want us to solve the DACA situation. Republicans and democrats want to solve the DACA situation, but we also want to make sure that we’re not back here in five years doing the same thing again.

What we have to do is secure our borders, George. This is a serious issue. It’s not just immigration, it’s a national security issue. The president wants a wall, and we’re not talking about 2,000 miles here.

We’re talking about 600 miles or so, we’re not talking about anything that’s unreasonable or that the democrats have already voted for in the past. The second this is we got – or third thing, we’ve got to end chain migration.

And this is where 72 percent of our population agrees, we need to limit it to the worker, the spouse, and the immediate family. 72 percent, George, almost 60 percent believe that we should move to a merit based immigration system, similar to what the commission did when you were in the White House in the 90’s.

President Clinton received a report from Barbara Jordan and a presidential commission on immigration that said they wanted to end chain migration and move more toward an immigration system based on merit and who people were, not where they were from, which is what our system is, one that’s more like Canada and Australia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The supporters in this bipartisan deal say they do limit chain migration, and that there is some border wall funding in there as well, about $1.6 billion. I want to get more on that.

But just to be clear, I’m – I’m – I’m not clear on exactly what you’re saying happened in this meeting. You say it was a gross misrepresentation. Senator Durbin has been very clear, Senator Graham has told others that the reports were basically accurate.

Are you saying the president did not use the word that has been so widely reported?

PERDUE: I’m telling you he did not use that word, George, and I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times you want me to say that? What is happening here is the same thing that happened in 2013 where you had a press secretary of your president who said it didn’t happen.

What did happen in that meeting was a very constructive conversation about how to move forward. We were listening to a proposal that the democrats are bringing forward. It’s not a serious proposal, but 1.8 billion has already been basically approved.

It’s in the current budget. What we want to do is get serious about a compromise. Look, this deal has got to find symmetry, and so far, the potential is there. We can solve the DACA – we may even be able to solve some of the Dreamer numbers that Senator Durbin wants to talk about.

But we have to talk about ending chain migration and securing our borders, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’re sounding –

PERDUE: It’s no more complicated than that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’re sounding -- you’re sounding more optimistic than the president this morning. He just put out that tweet saying DACA is probably dead.

PERDUE: Well, unless the Democrats get serious about negotiating, then (ph) -- what we have to do is find common ground, but both parties and Americans want this. Both parties want to solve the DACA issue. And again, I keep coming back to these statistics. 80 percent of Americans want the DACA situation fixed, but almost 75 percent want the -- the chain immigration system fixed once and for all so we’re not back here in five years with the same problem.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re saying you’re only -- you’re going to see a deal if we have DACA in the context of overall immigration reform? You’re against that more limited deal, DACA for border security in order to keep the government open?

PERDUE: It’s not a symmetric deal. I’ve done big deals before, George and big deals like this have to be symmetric. What we’ve done, though -- and this is serious, we have limited the debate from the comprehensive debate that’s failed three times in the past 11 years, George, to now we’re dealing just with the legal immigration system. 1.1 million legal immigrants come into our country every year, up from 300,000 just 40 years ago.

And what we’re doing is focusing on four things. The president has been consistent all along, I’ve been consistent, Senator Cotton has been consistent that any deal on DACA has got to include border security, including a wall, and the end of chain migration. That’s been consistent for the past year.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Perdue, thanks for your time this morning.

PERDUE: Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona. Senator Flake, thank you for joining us this morning. I know you weren’t in that meeting on Thursday, but you are behind this bipartisan deal that was presented by Senators Durbin and Graham on Thursday. You just heard the objections of Senator Perdue. Your response?

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R) ARIZONA: Well, this is a bipartisan deal. It’s not the Democrats bringing this forward. There are three Democrats, three Republicans and we’re working now to add more Republicans to that list and we will have more this coming week. This is a bipartisan that -- where both sides have compromised. There was a change to what the DREAM Act was, this is different from that.

And I can say that we’ve got to get 60 votes. We’re not under rules of reconciliation where one party can just impose it’s will, it has to be both parties and therefore, this is a bipartisan solution. I believe there is a deal to be had.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you weren’t in the meeting on Thursday but I believe you’ve spoken with those who were in the meeting. You just heard Senator Perdue right there saying the president didn’t use those comments that were -- didn’t use those words that were widely attributed to him. Do you believe that?

FLAKE: Well, all I can say is I was in a meeting directly afterwards where those who had presented the president our proposal spoke about the meeting. And they -- they said those words were used before those words went public. So that’s all I can tell you is I -- I heard that account before the account even went public.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In the moment, on that same afternoon, Thursday afternoon. President is -- is, as I said, is tweeting this morning. He put out another tweet on immigration this morning that I want to read to you. I as president want people coming into our country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on merit. No more lotteries, America first. Your response?

FLAKE: Well, in this compromise, we do get rid of the visa lottery program. But we allocate those visas to a couple of different programs, like TPS or temporary protected status. And that’s -- the discussion of that program and as well as another is what gave rise to the language that was used. But I -- I think there is broad agreement to get rid of the visa lottery.

There’s also agreement between us, the Republicans and the Democrats, that we do get rid of chain migration as it relates to the covered population. Those who benefit from this DACA bill will not be able to use chain migration to become citizens. We just don’t do it for everybody, like the president wants to -- to do. If we want a comprehensive bill, I’m all in. But we can’t do a comprehensive bill, which will take months and months to negotiate, before the -- the March 5 deadline.

And one thing I do take big issue with the president on is he is saying that the Democrats aren’t moving forward in good faith. I can tell you I’ve bee negotiating and working with the Democrats on immigration for 17 years and on this issue, on DACA or on the DREAM Act for a number of years and the Democrats are negotiating in good faith. We are trying to come forward with a compromise and I think we have and you’ll see that this week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are we farther away from a deal than we were on Thursday morning?

FLAKE: You know, I’m not sure. I think that when we get back into town, people will realize there’s only deal in town, there’s only one bipartisan bill and we need 60 votes and that bill will be presented with even more Republicans and Democrats than we have right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve also said you’re going to be giving a series of speeches on President Trump and his relationship with the truth and his relationship with the press, including one that I believe is coming this week. We’ve gotten some excerpts of what you’re planning to say, taking on the president’s comments about calling the press the enemy of the people. And I just want to read a portion of what we’ve had.

It’s a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies. It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase enemy of the people that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade it’s use. And of course, the president has it precisely backward. Despotism is the enemy of the people, the free press is the despot’s enemy.

What are you trying to do with these speeches?

FLAKE: Well, I -- what I’m trying to say is, you know, you -- you can talk about crowd size and this is pretty innocuous if there’s a falsehood. But when you reflexively refer to the press as the enemy of the people or fake news, that has real damage. It has real damage to our standing in the world. And I noted how -- how bad it is for a president to -- to take what was popularized by Joseph Stalin, the enemy of the people, to refer to the press.

And then now, today, you have authoritarians across the world using the term fake news to justify cracking down on their opposition or -- or staunch legitimate debate. That’s nothing we should be proud of. And so I’m going to talk about how damaging that is. It’ll be I think on the same day, probably, Wednesday, that the president is giving out some fake news awards. And I -- I just want -- want the president to know that this has real consequences.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And just to be clear, you don’t believe the president is telling the truth that denied he used the words in that Oval Office meeting on Thursday?

FLAKE: All I can say is what I heard directly following the meeting by those who were in the meeting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Flake, thanks for your time this morning.

FLAKE: Thank you.

GEORGE STEHPANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: That was a scene of panic in Hawaii yesterday after the State Emergency System sent out this alert to mobile phones statewide. "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." But that was a false alarm. Someone pushed the wrong button. There was no missile threat.

It took a full 38 minutes for the state to issue a civil emergency message retracting the false alert. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joins us now and Congresswoman, thank you for joining us this morning. As I just said, 38 minutes for the state to -- to retract that false alarm. It only took you 12. You actually issued this tweet, want to put it up on the board right there. "Hawaii, this is a false alarm, there is no incoming missile to Hawaii and I confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile. "

How did you get the truth? Walk us through what happened.

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D), HAWAII: Well you can only imagine, George, the panic, the terror, the -- the chaos and confusion that ensued when over a million people in Hawaii plus many visitors who were visiting Hawaii got that alert on their cell phones now understanding that they literally just have minutes.

Taking this threat seriously, they’ve got minutes to say goodbye to their loved ones, to find their loved ones, to try to find some kind of shelter somewhere, which there are no designated nuclear bomb shelters in Hawaii. I went through that same thing when I got that message on my phone, wondering where my family is, what they were doing. I immediately called Hawaii officials at civil defense, asked them what’s going on here and was told right away that there’s no incoming missile threat.

Someone pushed the wrong button. It was an inadvertent mistake.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But why did it take so long for them to retract it?

GABBARD: Well that’s what we’re still trying to get to the bottom of. It’s absolutely unacceptable and it’s an epic failure of leadership. Yes, it was -- it was unacceptable that this went out in the first place, but the fact that it took so long for them to put out that second message, to calm people, to allay their fears that this was a mistake, a false alarm is something that has to be fixed, corrected with people held accountable.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you confident this won’t happen again?

GABBARD: We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t. Because there is so much at stake. You know, I got messages from people all across Hawaii throughout the day yesterday, just detailing what they went through. You know, a father sent me a message saying that his two children were in two different locations and he had to sit there and think which of his children his was going to choose to spend the last minutes of his life with.

There were so many people who went through this stark reality that -- that I hope the rest of the country, that I hope people in Washington, leaders in Washington pay attention to, that this threat of nuclear war, nuclear attack is not a game. This is real and this is what the people of Hawaii just went through yesterday morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, and that leads to the question now, what should be done about it. Do you believe that President Trump should be speaking directly to the leader of North Korea?

GABBARD: Absolutely and immediately. This is something that I’ve been calling for for a long time. I’ve been talking about the seriousness of this threat posed to the people of Hawaii and this country, coming from North Korea. The people of Hawaii are paying the price now for decades of failed leadership in this country, of failure to directly negotiate, to prevent us from getting to this point where we’re dealing with this threat today, setting unrealistic preconditions.

And I’ve been calling for President Trump to sit across the table from Kim Jong-un without preconditions, work out the differences, figure out a way to build this pathway towards denuclearization. Because there is so much at stake. The people of Hawaii recognized this yesterday, experienced it personally. So the leaders of this country need to experience that same visceral understanding of how lives are at stake.

STEPHANOPOULOS: North Korea Kim Jong-un says he’s not going to give up his nuclear arsenal. Perhaps they could lead to (ph) talks of some kind of a freeze. But given that, do you think that we need to bolster the defenses of Hawaii?

GABBARD: We absolutely need to bolster our -- our ballistic missile defense system specifically for Hawaii and for this country. That’s something on the Armed Services Committee that I have been and continue to work on doing. But I think it’s also important, as we talk about how important it is that Trump directly negotiates with North Korea, we’ve got to understand why Kim Jong-un is saying he’s not going to give up his nuclear weapons.

Our country’s history of regime change war has led countries like North Korea to develop and hold onto these nuclear weapons because they see it as their only deterrent against regime change. And this is what’s important for President Trump to recognize. It is critical that we end our policy, the regime change wars, to provide that credible guarantee that the United States is not going to go in and topple the North Korean regime so that these conversations can begin toward denuclearization.

STEPHANOPOULOS: To be clear, you’re saying that Kim Jong-un’s nuclear arsenal is our fault?

GABBARD: What I’m saying is that Democrat and Republican administrations for decades, going back over 20 years, failed to recognize the seriousness of this threat, failed to remove it. And we know that North Korea has these nuclear weapons because they see how the United States, in Libya for example, guaranteed Gaddafi, we’re not going to go after you, should get rid of your nuclear weapons.

He did, then we went and led an attack that toppled Gaddafi, launching Libya into chaos that we are still seeing the results of today. North Korea sees what we did in Iraq, Saddam Hussein with those (ph) false reports of weapons of mass destruction and now seeing in Iran how President Trump is decertifying a nuclear deal that prevented Iran from developing their nuclear weapons, threatening the very existence and (ph) the agreement that was made.

So yes, we’ve got to understand North Korea is holding on to these nuclear weapons because they think it is their only protection from the United States coming in and doing to them what the United States has done to so many countries.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Was it a mistake for the United States to take out Gaddafi and Hussein?

GABBARD: It was, absolutely.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tulsi Gabbard, thanks for the time this morning.

GABBARD: Thank you.

