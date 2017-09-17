THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR SEPTEMBER 17, 2017 AND WILL BE UPDATED.

CHIEF ANCHOR GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump was up and tweeting this morning. He said that those behind this were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Is that true?

PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY: Well, I don't think it's helpful for anyone to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation. The police and the security services are doing the work necessary to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack that's taken place, and to identify all those who are responsible. And I'm pleased to say that our emergency services were on the scene of this attack immediately. And, once again, I admire and thank them for their professionalism and bravery.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the rest of the city has carried on, but you've said in the wake of these other attacks, "Enough is enough. Things need to change. It's time for some even embarrassing conversations." What did you mean by that?

MAY: Well, it is necessary for us to look, as we are doing, at whether our police and security services have the full capabilities, the powers that they need. Of course we review after any incident that takes place, and we have had, sadly, a number of terrorist attacks in the U.K. this year--

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do they have the powers they need?

MAY: Well, the-- the exercise is being done. I've given them extra powers over my time in office, particularly when I was home secretary before I became prime minister. I've given them extra powers. But we look again. But one of the issues that we really need to be addressing, and I'll be raising this when I'm at the United Nations, is the question of the use of the internet by terrorists for terrorist planning. But also this, for using it for the spread of extremism, of hatred, of propaganda that can incite and can inspire terrorism.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you gonna need companies like Facebook and Google to do more?

MAY: We're talking to them about doing more. And indeed companies have come together. They formed a global forum to look at what they can do to be dealing with this more quickly and in a better way than they do at the moment. So we're working with the companies.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump also tweeted this morning that the solution is a bigger, tougher travel ban. That's an idea you've been against. Is it something you would reconsider?

MAY: I think what is important is that we're able to have the powers to look into people, to identify people who may be wanting to cause us harm and are plotting to cause us harm. And to be able to take the necessary action when people do cause us harm. As it happens, here in the United Kingdom when I was home secretary I banned more extremist hate preachers. I excluded more extremist hate preachers from coming to the U.K. than any home secretary before.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: In fact, one of the people the prime minister (INAUDIBLE), when she was home secretary, was Richard Spencer, the white supremacist that organized those demonstrations in Charlottesville.

We want to talk about with the president's national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster.

General McMaster, thanks for joining us this morning.

You're with the prime minister there.

She was a little surprised at the president saying that Scotland Yard had these perpetrators in their sights.

Where did the president get that information?

GEN. H.R. MCMASTER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, what the president was communicating is not surprising at all, that law enforcement professionals and intelligence professionals have these terrorist organizations under scrutiny.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But not...

(CROSSTALK)

MCMASTER: -- just as the FBI does in the United States and what's great about our relationship with the United Kingdom is how closely we work together to gain visibility of these networks and to understand how they're trying to infiltrate into our own countries and place our own citizens at risk.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But to be clear, the president did not know from any intelligence he had that Scotland Yard had these perpetrators in their sights, did he?

MCMASTER: Well, we have -- as I've said, what he's meaning to communicate is that we look at these organizations every day. We try to map these organizations every day. And what we learned after the mass murder attacks of 9/11 is that integration of our effort between overseeing intelligence operations, domestic law enforcement, working with international partners, is one of the most important ways to protect the American people and really to protect all civilized people from these murderers.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also heard the prime minister there say that we have to find new ways to cut off terrorists' use of the Internet. That echoes something the president was Tweeting Friday morning, as well.

He said, "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The Internet is their main recruitment tool, which we must cut off and use better."

Can you explain what he meant by that, what exactly he had in mind?

MCMASTER: Yes. So President Trump has been a real leader on this, along with Prime Minister May.

And he laid out his vision on how to defeat these terrorist organizations when he visited Riyadh earlier in the year, with over 50 Muslim majority nations in attendance.

And he said, what we have to do is three fundamental things to defeat these organizations.

Deny them safe havens and support bases. You know, ISIS, for example, or al Qaeda in their so-called caliphates in the greater Middle East.

But then the second thing that we have to do is cut off their financing, financing that they depend on to be able to organize attacks, to plan attacks, to bankroll a lot of the extremist organizations that propagate this hatred and intolerance and advocate for violence.

And the third thing is related to that, which is to defeat their evil ideology. And Prime Minister May has been a real leader in this in connection with understanding better how these terrorists use the Internet and then block their ability to use that kind of communication to reach vulnerable people, to essentially pull them into these brainwashing organizations that fill them with hatred and direct them toward violence against innocent people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president also talked about a larger, tougher travel ban.

Is that something you're going to propose?

MCMASTER: Well, if you can't screen people effectively to know who's coming into your country, then you shouldn't allow people from that country to travel.

So what the travel ban is, is a first step, a first step in better screening, better sharing of information to encourage governments to meet the requirements that we have to -- so that allows us to protect our own people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will we see a new one?

MCMASTER: Well, this is something that we're looking at, is how to protect the American people better, how to ensure that we know who these people are who are moving. Because the strength of these terrorist organizations -- why this is a greater danger than ever is, first of all, their ability to communicate, to connect what would otherwise be disconnected cells in other places in the world.

The second part of this is their ability to travel and to move and to move people and money and weapons, oftentimes drugs and other illicit goods, internationally.

So part of the strategy must be to interdict these networks, interdict them from how they use information, and communicate, but how they move physically, as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president is coming to the U.N. this week. He's going to give his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

Here's what he had to say about the United Nations during the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United Nations is not a friend of democracy. It's not a friend to freedom. It's not a friend even to the United States of America, where, as you know, it has its home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will that be part of the president's message to the U.N. on Tuesday?

MCMASTER: Well, it will be part of his message that the United Nations needs to reform. And the United Nations has to reform to meet the goals and objectives laid out by the great secretary-general there and to be true to its charter.

As you know, any international organization has a broad range of perspectives within it.

What we've seen in recent years is that certain nations are undermining key committees.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But the president...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- the U.N. is not a friend of America?

MCMASTER: -- organizations in a way that cuts against our interests.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president will say the U.N. is not a friend to America?

MCMASTER: Well, parts of the U.N. have not been. I mean look at the Human Rights Council that is populated by some of the countries whose actions against their own people are particularly heinous.

And so what's important is to focus on reform. The secretary-general has laid out a very strong roadmap and Ambassador Haley is supporting the secretary-general with a luncheon for 120 world leaders, all of whom have signed up for this reform program.

So the president is going to say the United Nations can't be effective unless it reforms its bureaucracy and unless it achieves a higher degree of accountability for member states.

You know, some member states are actually trying to infiltrate and subvert some really key organizations within the U.N. For example, the telecommunications efforts within the U.N. are being subverted by a country that actually wants to dominate that field and wants to restrict the flow of information.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A pretty stunning headline in the "Wall Street Journal" right now. I want to put it up on the screen. It says, "The Trump Administration Seeks to Avoid Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, International Climate Officials Say."

Here's what the article says. "Trump administration officials said Saturday the U.S. would not pull out of the Paris agreement, offering to reengage in the international deal to fight climate change, according to multiple officials at a global warming summit."

So is it, indeed possible the United States is not going to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement?

MCMASTER: So what the president has said is that we are withdrawing from the Paris Accord. He left the door open to reentering at some later time if there can be a better deal for the United States.

I mean, the president's objection to Paris was not that he's against the environment or the climate. In fact, he made a pledge -- if you go back to his speech, he said, we are renewing our commitment to have the cleanest air, the cleanest water to address issues associated with the environment and global warming.

But that -- it was that -- that agreement was not good for the environment. It gave the biggest polluters, the biggest carbon emitters, a free ride. And so we also want to emphasize energy security and then also clean fossil fuels.

Clean fossil fuels continue to lift millions of out poverty around the world.

So what the president wants is a more effective approach to energy and the climate.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right. But it -- but the president was very clear in that statement. He said the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. Of course, that withdrawal can't take place until 2020.

So you're saying if you can re-negotiate better terms before 2020, the U.S. will not withdraw?

MCMASTER: I would just go back to what the president said. And, of course, he's open to any discussions that will help us improve the environment, that will help us ensure energy security and will advance our prosperity and the prosperity of American workers and American businesses.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So it is possible the United States would stay in if you can get a new agreement?

MCMASTER: If there's an agreement that benefits the American people, certainly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about North Korea. The president Tweeting about that overnight, as well. He said he spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. He asked him how rocket man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea, too bad.

I assume rocket man is Kim Jong-un?

MCMASTER: Well, it's -- it appears to be so. That is where the rockets and missiles are coming from, is North Korea.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does the president mean by the sanctions passed this week were not a big deal, nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen?

What ultimately will have to happen?

MCMASTER: Well, we all have our doubts about whether or not that's going to be enough. And so we have to prepare all options. We have to make sure all options are under development to ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world with a nuclear weapon.

And so, that's what we're endeavoring to do, is to maximize pressure through sanctions, recognizing this is a very significant, but not a decisive step.

Remember, these sanctions have just been now put in place, as well. So the critical thing is going to be to get all countries, every one to do all they can to enforce those sanctions, to do everything they can, short of a military conflict, to resolve this problem.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But do you see any evidence at all, General, any evidence that Kim Jong-un is ever going to give up his nuclear weapons?

MCMASTER: Well, he's going to have to give up his nuclear weapons, because the president has said that he is not going to tolerate this regime threatening the United States and our citizens with a nuclear weapon.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're saying that if he doesn't give up those nuclear weapons, the president will strike?

MCMASTER: He's been very clear about that, that all options are on the table.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On the Iran nuclear agreement, General McMaster, you know the president promised to rip that up during the campaign. He's been under great pressure from our allies, from Theresa May, from the president of France, from the U.N. secretary-general, not to abandon (INAUDIBLE) the Iran nuclear deal.

What's going to happen?

MCMASTER: Well, as the president said, it is the worst deal ever. I mean it was not good for the world based on, really, what it gave the Iranians, all the benefits up front. The enforcement mechanisms have been executed in a very weak way.

So it's going to be very important to verify that Iran isn't continuing to do what it had been doing already...

STEPHANOPOULOS: But they are complying with...

MCMASTER: -- (INAUDIBLE).

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- (INAUDIBLE) aren't they?

MCMASTER: -- having too much heavy water.

So enforcing is really going to be critical. And what we have to make sure is that no deal can provide cover for the Iranian regime to develop a nuclear weapon in a clandestine manner while they're reaping all the benefits of this deal.

Meanwhile, look what Iran is doing in the region. Iran is engaged in a broad range of destabilizing behavior that has created and is perpetuating a humanitarian and political catastrophe in the greater Middle East.

They are perpetuating this cycle of violence with ISIS and al-Nusra and other (INAUDIBLE) groups in a way that is keeping the Arab world perpetually weak and enmeshed in conflict.

They are using terrorist groups and militia proxies across the region to advance their interests and to threaten their neighbors.

This is the kind of behavior that has to be confronted around the deal and, where it's appropriate, within the deal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: General, if we could get that kind of a deal with North Korea, we'd take it, wouldn't we?

MCMASTER: No, I don't think so. I think we recognize that there are some significant pitfalls in this deal. What the problem is in North Korea has been for years is, as you know, we've negotiated with North Korea before. North Korea has then entered into these weak agreements and then immediately breaks those agreements.

But what those agreements have done in the past for North Korea is lock in the status quo as the new normal and allowed them to continue to develop their programs. That's why we are, with North Korea, where we are now.

And so we need a fundamentally different approach with North Korea.

We made -- we may have the opportunity to engage in talks, but they'd better be under some fundamentally different conditions than they've -- than we've begun those talks in the past.

STEPHANOPOULOS: General McMaster, thanks for your time this morning.

MCMASTER: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: More now from the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Adam Schiff.

Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let's start with North Korea right there.

The General saying that North Korea is going to have to get rid of their nuclear weapons or face a military strike.

Your response?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: My response is I think that we're doing what we need to do, which is tightening the economic noose around North Korea. We're going to need to make sure that China fully complies, because when we lose our focus, China goes back to business as usual.

And with each provocation by the North, we have to up the economic pressure and ultimately force them to the table.

I think that's the only way of resolving this. And right now, I think at the United Nations, we need to not only make sure that those that have agreed to these sanctions live up to them, but, also underscore that we are willing to sit down at the table, we are willing to resolve this diplomatically.

We need everyone working together on this. And we can't have the president of the United States calling our allies appeasers. We can't have him acting, frankly, in conflict with his own secretary of State, the secretary of Defense.

This is going to be hard to accomplish and we all need to be pulling in the same direction.

Right now, too often, General McMaster is talking about a president not that we have, but one that he wishes we had. And instead, we have a president who is taking steps, through his pronouncements and his Tweets, that can be very counter-productive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It does seem that President Trump may be trying to find a way to stay in the Paris climate change agreement.

SCHIFF: Well, I think that would be wonderful. It's very difficult to tell day to day what the administration intends with climate, with the Dreamers, and any host of other issues.

But look, we should invite the administration and encourage the administration to reconsider. I think it was probably the single biggest relinquishment of American leadership when the president basically said we're walking off the world stage on climate.

If they can be enticed back, I think that's very positive. I don't know why it it's so hard for this administration, whether it's on climate or on Iran or on our strategy of defeating ISIS, to acknowledge that the prior administration did some things right.

I'm struck, in listening to General McMaster right now, George, about how much that secret strategy that the president had of defeating ISIS that we were going to hear about in 30 days, turns out to be the Obama administration's strategy. And there's nothing wrong with that.

We can certainly make improvements on what the last administration did. But they did lay some important building blocks. And I think that it's going to be very different for this administration, in dealing with North Korea, to say that we're going to renege on the nuclear deal with Iran, because those issues are also interconnected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your committee, of course, is looking at Russian interference in our election. We learned this week that Facebook has turned over evidence to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that entities connected to Russia bought at least $150,000 in targeted ads during last year's presidential campaign, information they have not turned over to your committee.

What do you make of this? And will you be requesting the same information?

SCHIFF: We are requesting a lot more information from Facebook. And we have received some information. But there a lot of unanswered questions. I don't think that Facebook is reluctant to provide information to us because they think it would conflict with special counsel. I don't think it would conflict at all.

There are are issues about what legal process we need to use to get this information from Facebook. But frankly, I am distressed that it has taken us this long to be informed that the Russians had paid for at least $100,000 of ads designed to try to influence our electoral process. And when you look at the content of those ads, it really underscores what the intelligence community said earlier, and that is the Russians were really aiming to divide us, to sew discord, to effectively set one American against another on some of the most divisive issues that we have.

All Americans, all patriotic Americans of both parties ought to be outraged by that. And we need to know the full extent of their use of social media to influence us from Facebook, from Twitter, from Google, from any social media or search engine. They need to be fully forthcoming. And I'm confident they will. I think, frankly, they need to come and testify before congress because there's a lot we need to know about this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Real tweet storm from the president this morning, including a re-tweet, which showed -- I want to put it up on the screen right now, which showed President Trump swinging a golf ball, whacking it right into the back of Hillary Clinton. She goes down right there. Kind of surprising that he -- maybe it's not surprising, but kind of alarming tweet right there.

Does it make you question how real this outreach to Democrats was this week?

SCHIFF: Well, it doesn't make me question that because I think all of us recognize that outreach for what it is, and that's purely transactional, purely something that will come up from time to time when the president decides it's in his personal interest to work with Democrats.

This is a president, look, who has no ideology. He's not conservative. He's not liberal. The only consistent theme seems to be he's pro-Trump. He's for his own personal interests. Sometimes those interests will align. And we shouldn't cut off our nose to spite our face where they do align, where it makes sense for the American people. We should take advantage of that transactional opportunity.

It is distressing, though, to have a president that, frankly, will tweet and re-tweet things as juvenile as that. It doesn't help, I think, in terms of his stature. It doesn't help in terms of the stature of our whole country. So, that's a wholly separate issue.

But where the president decides it's within his interest to work with us, we stand ready to make progress on behalf of the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Schiff, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHIFF: Thanks, George.