If White House were Applebee's, 'I’d think twice about eating there': Trevor Noah

Mar 7, 2018, 1:59 AM ET
PHOTO: Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event presented by The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2017 in New York City. Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation
Trevor Noah took fresh jabs at President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the commander in chief's top economic adviser resigned, joining a long list of White House staffers who have called it quits.

"You know, right now, the White House has lost so many people -- like every week somebody's leaving," said Noah, host of "The Daily Show." "If an Applebee's lost as many people I'd think twice about eating there. I'd be like, something's going on!"

He also took a few swipes at the president's chief of staff, John Kelly, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who lost his top-secret security clearance last week as part of a West Wing overhaul.

"I think at this point, the White House staff is just John Kelly and a fax machine that Jared isn't allowed to use," Noah joked.

PHOTO: Gary Cohn, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 5, 2017.Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, announced his resignation on Tuesday after losing a high-profile battle over tariffs the president intends to impose on steel and aluminum imports.

His departure, the sixth high-level adviser to quit this year, came just days after White House Communications Director Hope Hicks announced her exit.

