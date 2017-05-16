White House disputes report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

The White House is disputing a New York Times report Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into the actions of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who was forced to resign in February after misleading the administration about his contact with Russian officials.

According to The New York Times, Trump requested in February that Comey "let this go," in relation to the inquiry into Flynn's actions. The Times reported that Comey then wrote a memo about his conversation with the president and shared it with top FBI associates.

The White House's denial Tuesday came in a statement that notes, “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.

“The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations," the statement continues. "This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”

A White House official further emphasized that acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe gave testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee last week in which he said, "There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date."

Tuesday is the second day in a row that the administration is pushing back on a damaging headline. On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials visiting Washington, D.C., last week.