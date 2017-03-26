White House official: Trump aide in charge of surrogate operations leaving post

PHOTO: Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn arrives at Trump Tower, November 16, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Boris Epshteyn, the special assistant to the president in charge of surrogate operations is leaving his post, a senior Trump administration official told ABC News Saturday.

He may assume a different role in the White House, though. "We are exploring opportunities within the administration," the official said.

Epshteyn has served various roles, including senior adviser on the Trump-Pence transition team and director of communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

A lawyer who received his J.D. from Georgetown University, the Russian-born Epshteyn frequently appeared on TV: first as a surrogate during the campaign, then as a paid staffer.

Epshteyn has yet to publicly comment about departing his post.