White House set for renovations as Trump takes first vacation

President Trump and White House staff are set to clear out of the West Wing for several weeks for some much-needed repairs to the building.

Work has already begun on White House grounds to replace the 27-year-old heating and cooling system, the second stage of a renovation that started under the Obama administration.

The work, coinciding with President Trump's planned vacation to Bedminster, New Jersey, will push White House staff into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building due to lack of air conditioning.

In addition to the HVAC system, the South Portico steps are also being redone for the first time since 1953.

There will also be work done to touch up inside the building, including painting and new carpeting in the West Wing and refurbishments in the Oval Office. All of the renovations will be conducted by General Service Administration designers.