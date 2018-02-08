Ahead of this fall's midterm elections, the White House will soon allow some senior staff to use specially-provided cell phones to communicate with the Republican National Committee, according to White House officials.

The cell phones, provided by the RNC, will allow the staffers to conduct political activities during working hours, when their personal devices are forbidden from being used in parts of the White House.

The White House developed the program in coordination with the Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency that enforces the Hatch Act.

“As part of OSC’s regular Hatch Act advisory role, the White House consulted with us on a concept for the issuance of RNC phones to some White House staff. OSC is ready to assist with further Hatch Act guidance as the White House begins to implement its program,” OSC spokesperson Jill Gerber said in a statement.

The Hatch Act is a law that forbids federal employees, with the exception of the president and vice president, from engaging in political activity.

So how is it that White House staff will be allowed to engage in political activities while carrying out their day-to-day jobs in the West Wing?

Gerber explains that there is an exception for White House aides to engage in some political activities while on duty at their day jobs.

“Even those activities are qualified: The activity must not be paid for with U.S. Treasury funds,” Gerber said. “The political activity that they can engage in must be incidental to their regular duties.”