President Donald Trump has yet to speak with the family of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Saturday's violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, the White House said, despite his assurances on Tuesday that he would do so.

Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters in New Jersey Thursday that the White House is working to identify a convenient time for the discussion between Trump and Heyer's family to take place.

"We appreciate the unifying words that Heather's mother spoke yesterday," Walters told reporters. "We are working on identifying a time that is convenient for the family to speak with the president. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

In the midst of a highly charged press conference Tuesday, Trump highlighted the fact that Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, had thanked him for saying something about her daughter publicly.

"Thank you, President Trump, for those words of comfort and for denouncing those who promote violence and hatred," Bro had said in a statement on Monday.

Trump said Tuesday that a conversation with the family would be forthcoming.

"I will be reaching out, I'll be reaching out," he said.

When a reporter followed up to ask when the call would take place, the president pivoted to talk instead about Bro and his remarks denouncing the "hatred, bigotry and violence" that occurred over the weekend.

"I thought that the statement put out -- the mother's statement -- I thought was a beautiful statement," said Trump of Bro's comments. "I’ll tell you, it was something that I really appreciated. I thought it was terrific. And really, under the kind of stress that she’s under, and the heartache she’s under, I thought putting out that statement to me was really something I won't forget. Thank you all very much. Thank you."

Trump was criticized both for not specifically condemning hate groups on Saturday, and again during Tuesday's news conference when he reiterated that "both sides" were to blame for the violence in the central Virginia city.

Trump has utilized social media in recent days to speak about Heyer and the two Virginia state police officers who died in a helicopter crash as they were assisting in response efforts related to the protests. Trump's most recent tweet was published ahead of Heyer's memorial service Wednesday.

"Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all!" he wrote.

On Saturday, he tweeted, "Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad!"

The White House has not commented on whether Trump has reached out to the families of the police officers who were killed in the helicopter crash or if he intends to.