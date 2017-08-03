White House unaware of grand jury in Russia probe

The White House said that it was unaware of a grand jury being impaneled in the Russia investigation, as had been reported in the Wall Street Journal, but pledged cooperation in the probe.

Ty Cobb, the special counsel to the president, said he wasn't aware that Mr. Mueller had started using a new grand jury, according to a statement released by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Grand jury matters are typically secret," Cobb said in the statement.

"The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly....The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.