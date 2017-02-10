Trump Considering ‘Brand New’ Executive Order After Court Setback

President Trump is considering rolling out a "brand new" new executive order, following the 9th Circuit Appeals Court decision to uphold a temporary restraining order on his executive action, which temporarily restricted immigration and travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One today, when asked if issuing a new order was his next step in response to Thursday's ruling, that, "It very well could be."

"We need speed for reasons of security, so it very well could be," he said.

The president suggested that any new action will not come until next week, "perhaps Monday or Tuesday," "in honor of the [Ninth Circuit] decision."

The White House maintains that "all options" remain on the table in weighing what next steps to take in challenging the court's ruling. Among those options is taking the case to the Supreme Court.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC News that the administration will "will pursue all options through the court system."

In addition to defending its existing orders, Senior White House officials told ABC News that the administration is working on new executive orders, including one aimed at preventing terror that would address some of the concerns raised by the court.