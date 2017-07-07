World leaders gather for G-20 group photo

World leaders from 19 nations and the European Union gathered together for a group photo ahead of a series of meetings at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is hosting the Group of 20 summit, took the center spot in the picture.

President Trump stood beside French President Emmanuel Macron, just weeks after the two leaders shared a highly-publicized, uncomfortable handshake at a meeting in Brussels.

At the summit that will run Friday and Saturday, participants are focusing on global economic issues. This year’s meeting in Hamburg, Germany, marks the 12th summit of leaders from the group's 19 member nations and the European Union, a tradition that began in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.