'Wrong' to think Trump’s tariffs will 'destroy jobs and raise prices': Commerce secretary

Mar 4, 2018, 9:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Wilbur Ross, U.S. commerce secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, Oct. 25, 2017.Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Wilbur Ross, U.S. commerce secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York, Oct. 25, 2017.

The secretary of commerce dismissed criticism that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would lead to a loss of U.S. jobs and price hikes for consumers.

“The total amount of tariffs we're putting on is about $9 billion a year. That's a fraction of 1 percent of the economy,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday. “So the notion that it would destroy a lot of jobs, raise prices, disrupt things is wrong.”

Trump proposed Thursday slapping a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. The announcement led to stock market drops amid the fear the charges could launch a global trade war.

