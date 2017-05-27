2007 Boom Runners

HOMETOWN: Stillwater, Minnesota

AGE: 33

HEIGHT: 5'8"

WEIGHT: 130

This unrelenting athlete can be considered the pioneer of the Women's Boom Run. Atkinson was the sole woman entry in the men's division of the World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin, held from 1991 to 1994, due to the non-existence of a women's division. After consistently placing in the finals year after year, she garnered the first women's division in 1995. (Currently there are more women participating in the sport than men.) Some 23 years later, this third grade teacher and current Log Rolling world champion actively competes in 16 events a year, mostly in the Midwest.

TRAINING ROUTINE

"I boom run every day on a 150 foot boom… Lots of rolling, biking, and weight lifting. I prepare by reading sport psychology books, extensive sport journaling, and video analysis. I learn a lot from professional athletes in other sports."

ACCOLADES

Current 2005 Log Rolling World Champion; Six ESPN Great Outdoor Games Medals and 12 podiums at the world championships.

OCCUPATION

Third grade teacher.

INTERESTING TIDBIT

"I'd love to be on 'The Amazing Race' or 'Survivor.'"