2018 NFL draft order: Top 20 set; Browns have two picks in top four

John Dorsey might want to send Sashi Brown a holiday card.

The new general manager of the Browns is staring at a boatload of draft capital, especially after the Texans lost Sunday, thanks the Browns' old GM. Houston's loss to Indianapolis gave Cleveland the No. 4 overall pick in addition to the No. 1 overall selection that the Browns had locked up in Week 16. Oh, and they have the Texans' second-round pick for good measure, too.

With the regular season wrapped up, the draft order for the first 20 picks is all set, aside from one coin flip at picks 9 and 10. You can see that below, along with our live FPI projections for picks 21-32. Those projections are based on live simulations of the playoffs and do not include changes to FPI ratings based on Sunday's games.

1. Cleveland Browns (0-16)

The Browns are going to want a quarterback. The question for J osh Rosen and Sam Darnold may now be: do they want the Browns? Both are underclassmen, and neither have announced yet if they are going pro.

2. New York Giants (3-13)

It looked dicey for a bit -- and was a 50-50 race when New York and Indianapolis were at halftime -- but the Giants locked up the second overall pick despite beating the Redskins because the Colts also won, beating the Texans. That competition for the No. 2 pick might have been the most exciting race of the early window Sunday.

3. Indianapolis Colts (4-12)

Though they would have been much better off with the No. 2 slot, the Colts will be in the enviable position of having the best draft pick among teams that don't need a quarterback. That means they might be able to return a haul if they decide to trade down.

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans, 4-12)

Entering the day, this pick had a 58 percent chance of landing here. This worked out as well as it could have for the Browns, and it means that in addition to?potentially?drafting a quarterback No. 1 overall, they can take another premium player here or -- in the spirit of the old Browns' regime -- trade down.

5. Denver Broncos (5-11)

John Elway was a quarterback. John Elway needs a quarterback. John Elway might draft a quarterback. It appears there are likely four first-round caliber quarterbacks in Darnold, Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. The question now is: will the QB that Elway wants still be available at No. 5?

6. New York Jets (5-11)

Did the Jets lose just enough that they won't have to make a costly trade up for the quarterback they want? This is the third time in four years they have ended up with the No. 6 pick. If it works out the way Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams have so far, they ought to be in good shape. Vernon Gholston on the other hand ...

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

The Bucs don't need a quarterback but have the benefit of drafting early. They could use some help in the secondary,?however.

15. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

Whether Carson Palmer is around next season or not, the Cardinals need a quarterback of the future. They could absolutely be in the mix for the four potential first-round signal-callers. No matter who they take in the first round, that player likely won't be coached by Bruce Arians.

16. Baltimore Ravens (9-7)

Entering Sunday, the Ravens had a 97 percent chance to reach the playoffs, per FPI. Sometimes, that 3 percent happens.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

Here's another sleeper quarterback team. Rivers is still good enough that the Chargers can win with talent around him -- and they do have talent around him -- but they also might want to start thinking about life after him.

The Seahawks need help on the offensive line. Everyone knows that. They might be hoping that one of the Notre Dame offensive linemen -- offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey or guard? Quenton Nelson -- fall to them here.

19. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

With Dez Bryant's future?in Dallas uncertain, perhaps Dallas could look to the draft for another top-flight wideout at No. 19.

20. Detroit Lions (9-7)

The Lions already have a good cornerback in Darius Slay, but it's hard to have too many corners in the NFL/

Projected 21-32, from FPI:

21. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

22. Buffalo Bills (9-7)

23. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

24. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs, 10-6)

25. Carolina Panthers (11-5)

26. Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6)

28. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

31. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)

32. New England Patriots (13-3)