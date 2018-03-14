Former 49ers RB Carlos Hyde expected to sign with Browns

The Browns are expected to sign former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, as first reported by the NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN.

Hyde will receive a three-year deal worth more than $15 million, including $6 million in the first year, according to the NFL Network.

Hyde was again the most productive running back for the 49ers in 2017, leading the team in rushing yards (940) while setting a career high with eight rushing touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions for 350 yards as his role expanded in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, and he played a full 16-game schedule for the first time in his career.

A second-round choice in 2014, Hyde said repeatedly during the season that he hoped to remain with the only NFL team he'd ever played for. In four seasons with San Francisco, Hyde rushed for 2,729 yards while averaging 4.17 yards per carry with 21 rushing scores. He also had 109 receptions for 634 yards and three touchdowns.

In a separate deal,?Former Lions TE Darren Fells plans to sign with the Browns for three years, $12 million, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Fells caught 17 passes for 177 yards and three TDs for the Lions last season.

It's been a busy few days for the Browns. Cleveland traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall in separate deals. The Browns also traded DT Danny Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the Patriots' 2018 third-round pick.

The Browns also own the Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks in this year's draft, which begins April 26.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.