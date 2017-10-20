No. 57 prospect Adam Anderson commits to Georgia over Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are ascending on the field, and on the recruiting trail under Kirby Smart.

The latest win for Georgia came on Thursday when Adam Anderson, the No. 57-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, committed to the home state Bulldogs over Alabama in what is another recruiting huge victory for Smart over his mentor Nick Saban.

Anderson originally committed to Georgia in August 2016 before flipping to LSU earlier this year. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound pass-rushing outside linebacker opened up his recruitment for a third time July 6 with a focus on Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

Along with Georgia's climb into the top 5 of the AP poll, the commitment of the nation's No. 1-ranked prospect and quarterback Justin Fields earlier this month, it has provided the Bulldogs with a strong wave of recruiting momentum. With Fields and Anderson in the fold, Georgia now has three of the top 10 prospects in the Peach State committed, and could add two or three more in the top 10.

Georgia boasted the No. 12-ranked recruiting class before Anderson's pledge, and continues to ascend toward back-to-back top-5 classes for the first time in the 13 years ESPN has ranked prospects and classes. The Bulldogs, who have signed top-10 classes seven years in a row, have a number of ESPN 300 targets remaining in play, including five-star defensive end K.J. Henry, five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, No. 27 Deontrey Hill, No. 28 Jamaree Salyer, No. 38 Tyreke Johnson, No. 55 James Cook, No.63 Luke Ford and No. 211 Channing Tindall among others.