76ers' Joel Embiid posts celebratory Instagram with subtle mentions of Lonzo and LaVar Ball

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 46 points, nabbed 15 rebounds, posted 7 assists and swatted 7 shots to lead the 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-109 on Wednesday night.

The 76ers big man had a memorable night on social media, too.

Shortly after his career performance, Embiid posted a photo of himself lofting a shot over a stumbling Lonzo Ball, with the caption "WHAT A NIGHT !!!!!". And his choice of location tag? Lavar, Fars, Iran.?

The 7-foot center later tweeted that he meant no disrespect toward Lonzo Ball.?

On draft night, Embiid and fellow Sixer Ben Simmons took jabs at the Ball family?on Twitter after the Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick.?

Embiid, 23, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne earlier this week that he "loves" Ball, and that his social media posts are just trash talk.?

"The whole situation with them, I think it's just fun. I love what he's doing, especially with his own shoe. He's staking his own place. People think I hate him, but I love him," said Embiid.?

