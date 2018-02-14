Absent from Paul Pierce's jersey retirement, Ray Allen says there's 'nothing but love'

Ray Allen spoke out against rumors and criticism regarding his absence from Paul Pierce's jersey retirement on Sunday, writing a lengthy Instagram post praising Pierce and their time together as Celtics.

"Despite what you may have heard or read or what is rumored -- there is nothing but love. Paul and I are more interested in building bridges than putting up walls," wrote Allen. "To Paul, number 34, Congratulations on having your number raised up to the rafters. I salute you for your commitment to the city of Boston and to us the 2008 NBA Champions #thetruth."

While Pierce's No. 34 was raised into the TD Garden rafters, Allen went golfing with George Lopez. Several outlets commented on Allen's absence, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said that there was "no reason on Earth" why Allen should have skipped out on the ceremony.?

Doc Rivers, Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett were all in attendance.?

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" on Monday, Pierce said he's not upset at Allen for skipping out on his jersey retirement.

"A lot of guys weren't there. And he lives where, Miami? I don't know," said Pierce. "To each his own. I have no problem."

Pierce did playfully chide Tony Allen and Glen "Big Baby" Davis for not being there.

"These are guys that I talked to every week so I'm more upset at the other Allen," said Pierce. "[Tony Allen] was just waived. He was at home. He could have been here."