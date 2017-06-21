Addison Russell returns to starting lineup amid MLB investigation

Shortstop? Addison Russell returned to the? Chicago Cubs' lineup Saturday, two days after he denied an accusation of domestic violence.

Major League Baseball began an investigation of Russell on Thursday in the wake of the allegation. He had missed the Cubs' previous three games.?

"You've just got to throw him back out there and have him try to work through the whole thing," manager Joe Maddon said before Saturday's? 9-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Russell went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. His batting average fell to .207.

The Cubs lost their fourth in a row, dropping under .500 again (30-31).

"Addison looked a little off, even on defense," Maddon said after the game. "His whole game was off just a click.

"I normally wouldn't pinch-hit for him right there. But based on what I'm seeing, [I'm] trying to ease him back into the flow of things. Just still off a little bit, but we're going to put him right back out there [Sunday]."

Russell did not play in Friday's loss to Colorado but did address reporters, saying that the social media posts that led to the MLB investigation made him "sad."

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

Addison Russell issued a statement Thursday that said, "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark for Thursday's series opener against the Rockies. He was back at Wrigley Field on Friday but did not play in Chicago's 5-3 loss.