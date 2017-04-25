Agent: QB Jay Cutler 'wants to play football'

Free-agent quarterback Jay Cutler does not intend to retire and "wants to play football," his agent told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

"He never has mentioned retirement to me," Bus Cook told ESPN. "Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league."

Cutler, who turns 34 on Saturday, was released by the Chicago Bears in March. The 11-year veteran?endured a long list of injuries during his eight seasons in Chicago, including a torn labrum that required surgery in December.

He played in just five games last season because of thumb and shoulder injuries.

Cutler holds almost every passing record in Bears history, though he likely will be remembered for leading the franchise to just one playoff appearance.?He threw 109 interceptions in 102 regular-season games for Chicago, including a career-worst 26 picks in 2009 after the team paid a hefty price to acquire him from the Denver Broncos.