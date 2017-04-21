Alabama coach Nick Saban says safety Deionte Thompson is back on campus, cooperating with police

University of Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is back on campus and cooperating with law enforcement after his arrest for felony aggravated assault, coach Nick Saban told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Thompson, a redshirt freshman, is one of four men charged with assaulting 18-year-old Noah Frillou while at the beach during spring break in Texas. All four alleged assailants played football at West Orange-Stark High School.

According to court records obtained by the Anniston Star, police have a video showing Thompson's involvement in the assault, which resulted in a concussion. The video allegedly shows Thompson kicking Frillou in the head during the incident.

Thompson turned himself in to Tuscaloosa police last Friday and his status for Saturday's spring game is unclear.

"I still don't have a lot of facts surrounding this circumstance and situation and what went on," Saban said. "And until we find that out, I really have no intentions of taking action until I know what I'm taking action for or about.

"We're just going to let him continue to take care of those issues and we'll address it when we get more information."

Thompson, a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2015, played in 14 games last season and tied for the team lead with eight tackles on kickoff coverage.