Alabama early favorite to win next season's college football national championship

The Clemson Tigers are national champions, but the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into the offseason as the favorites in Las Vegas to win next season's title.

Alabama tops the Westgate SuperBook's odds to win next season's college football championship game at 3-1. Florida State is next at 7-1, followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC, which are each 8-1.

The Seminoles open next season against Alabama on Sept. 2 in Atlanta. Oklahoma travels to Ohio State on Sept. 9.

The Crimson Tide will lose five senior defensive starters, including star defensive end Jonathan Allen. But quarterback Jalen Hurts and Alabama's top running backs and receivers are expected back for new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Clemson, which upset Alabama on Monday to capture the national championship, is 18-1 to win next season's title. The Tigers are expected to lose a bevy of top playmakers to the NFL, including junior quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Among other notable teams, Michigan and LSU are each 12-1. Texas, under new coach Tom Herman, is 25-1, and Oklahoma State, Penn State and Auburn are each 30-1. Notre Dame is 60-1.

The 2018 College Football Playoff Championship is on Jan. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.