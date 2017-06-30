Andre Iguodala to begin free-agency period with Spurs meeting

The San Antonio Spurs will get the first crack at free agent to-be Andre Iguodala on Saturday morning at midnight ET when the NBA's free-agency period opens, league sources said.

The meeting will take place in Los Angeles, sources say. Teams can begin talking to free agents at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but no deals can be officially signed until July 7.

The Spurs feel as if they have a legitimate shot at luring the Golden State Warriors' prized sixth man away from the Bay Area, sources say. Iguodala is open to relocating under the right parameters, sources say.

Iguodala doesn't yet have plans to meet with the Warriors, sources earlier said.

Iguodala, 33, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, has been a terrific two-way player since being acquired by the Warriors via trade in 2013.

Despite just one start over the past three seasons, he has posted averages of 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a finalist in 2016-17 for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Iguodala, 33, holds career averages of 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game since breaking into the league as the ninth overall pick of the 76ers in the 2004 draft.