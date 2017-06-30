Andre Iguodala not planning Warriors meeting at free-agency start

Andre Iguodala doesn't have plans to meet with the Golden State Warriors during the initial free-agency period, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Iguodala's decision doesn't rule out the small forward returning to the Warriors, but it will give other teams the opportunity to swoop in and take away one component of Golden State's title-winning core.

Teams can begin talking to free agents at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but no deals can be officially signed until July 7.

ESPN has confirmed a report by The Vertical that Iguodala plans to meet with other teams.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, has been a terrific two-way player since being acquired by the Warriors via trade in 2013. Despite just one start over the past three seasons, he has posted averages of 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a finalist in 2016-17 for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The Warriors are expected to have big money locked up in Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, raising questions about Iguodala's fit going forward. Sources previously told Haynes that Durant was willing to take less than the max to improve the Warriors' chances of re-signing Iguodala.

But the reserve stud still likely could get more on the free-agent market, and Minnesota, San Antonio, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, Orlando, Brooklyn and Utah are among the teams interested in Iguodala, sources said.

Iguodala, 33, holds career averages of 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game since breaking into the league as the ninth overall pick of the 76ers in the 2004 draft.