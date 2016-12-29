Antonio Brown declares victory in car bet with Brandon Marshall

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is declaring victory in the battle of luxury cars with New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, who will be the beneficiary after all.

The bet was simple -- player with the most receiving yards gets a car -- and with Brown nearly 500 yards ahead with one week to go, he gave Marshall the option when it comes to the white Porsche that was offered back in July.

"@bmarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @project375! Glad we're both healthy, mentally and physically !! #callgod"

Project 375, co-founded by Marshall, helps promote awareness for mental health.

Marshall, who has 788 receiving yards to Brown's 1,284, issued a video challenge over the summer that if he eclipsed Brown's receiving yards total, he would get the black-and-gold Rolls-Royce Wraith that Brown drove into training camp. Marshall showed the Porsche in the video as a way to entice Brown, 28, who at the time told TMZ that Marshall, 32, is "too old to be doing that."

Porsche is an official sponsor of the New York Jets.

Now, it looks like both players won, even if Brown is fourth in the NFL in yards and Marshall is 44th.