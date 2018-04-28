Antonio Callaway, who tested positive at combine, drafted by Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Antonio Callaway with the 105th overall draft pick.

Callaway tested postivive for marijuana at the combine.

Callaway's new agent, Malki Kawa, said Tuesday that it was for a diluted sample. A diluted sample is treated as a positive test result under the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

"The main thing is, I take responsibility for everything I caused on myself, the things that could've been avoided," Callaway told NFL Network. "And the birth of my daughter, she changed my point of view on life. On everything. I'm just letting teams know I'm coming to work when I get the chance."

Kawa did not represent Callaway during the combine; he was hired two weeks ago. Shortly after Callaway was informed that he tested positive, he and his former agent, Melvin Bratton, parted ways.

Callaway was viewed by some teams as a potential second-day pick, and that was only because of his previous incidents off the field.

In December 2015, a female Florida student accused Callaway of sexually assaulting her, but a Title IX hearing officer cleared him of wrongdoing in August 2016. The woman and her witnesses boycotted the hearing because the university appointed an attorney who was also a Gators football booster to hear the case.

Callaway was never criminally charged in the incident.

According to the hearing officer's ruling, Callaway testified that he was "high on marijuana" during the encounter with the woman and stated that he was "so stoned I had no interest in having sex with anyone."

Callaway also was one of nine Florida players last season who allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts, and he was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment during a traffic stop by Gainesville police in May 2017.