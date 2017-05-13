Aric Almirola taken away in ambulance after crews cut into damaged car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Danica Patrick's frustrating season continued Saturday night when Joey Logano turned into her entering the first turn and sent the No. 10 car headfirst into the wall at Kansas Speedway.

Logano told Fox Sports 1 that he felt something break from his car, causing it go sideways.

Aric Almirola plowed into Logano's car as it skidded along the wall, the force of their impact sending the rear of the No. 43 into the air. Almirola's car came to rest near the outside fence, and it took safety crews cutting off the roof to safely get him out.

He was taken away in an ambulance.

"I'm OK. Just saying prayers for Aric right now," said Logano, who was checked and then released from the infield care center.

Patrick got out of her flaming car after it came to rest on the apron. When Logano tried to speak to her as they got into an ambulance, Patrick appeared to brusquely brush him off.

Patrick was released from the care center at the speedway. She said she was OK physically, but lamented her bad luck.?

"Every time I'm doing better, something stupid happens," she told FS1. "It's just killing me. I kind of felt like Wonder Woman out there for a little while.

"I just don't understand why so much bad luck happens."?

Patrick and Logano were running just outside the top 10 with 67 laps to go.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?