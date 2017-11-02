Just moments after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa became a World Series champion Wednesday night, he acquired another title: Groom-to-be.

In the middle of an interview at Dodger Stadium with Fox Sports, Correa said to the interviewer, "And right now, I'm about to take another big step in my life."

Correa then walked over to girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, got down on one knee and took out a ring, and said, "Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

Rodriguez, who was Miss Texas USA 2016, clasped her hands over her mouth and said repeatedly, "Oh my God." She then jumped up to embrace and kiss Correa, who presented her with ring.

Not surprisingly, she said yes.

"Perfect timing for me to get engaged," Correa told ESPN, adding that he had been thinking about it for months but was waiting for the ideal opportunity.

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 Wednesday night.

