Astros' Colin Moran taken to hospital after fouling ball off face

Houston Astros third baseman Colin Moran left Saturday night's 8-4 win over the Orioles?in Baltimore after fouling a ball off his face.

Moran was injured in the sixth inning when he fouled an inside pitch from Orioles reliever Darren O'Day straight up and into the left side of his face.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch said after the game that Moran was at the hospital being evaluated "for everything from a concussion to a fracture."

Moran went down to the ground and grabbed his face, which had started to bleed. After a lengthy time down on the field with athletic trainers -- including a brief moment where he attempted to stand up but couldn't -- he was carted off the field.

The 24-year-old was playing in only his second career major league game after being called up Tuesday following an injury to All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.?

Moran was 1-for-2 Saturday and was replaced in the at-bat by Marwin Gonzalez, who proceeded to launch a three-run home run off O'Day to get a 6-4 lead.